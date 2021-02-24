Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Perkins
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Rita Jo Perkins

June 22, 1947 - February 23, 2021

Rita Jo Perkins, 73, of rural Platte Center, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Rita Jo Perkins was born June 22, 1947, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Myron and Lois (Flesner) Rice. She was baptized into Christ and confirmed her Christian faith at Grace Lutheran Church, Platte Center, Nebraska. She graduated from Platte Center High School in 1965. Rita began playing the organ at an early age and played for Grace Lutheran Church for numerous years. She was employed by Columbus Community Hospital in housekeeping for over 30 years.

Rita was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. Rita was an active member of Platte Valley Play House where she was in numerous productions. She enjoyed writing custom poems and stories, bonfires, karaoke, a good cup of coffee and a glass of wine. She made thousands of desserts, especially pies, to give away.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Melaney (Brian) Reeg of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Sheila Perkins of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Rev. Benjamin (Dulsey) Perkins of Sergeant Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Rebecca (Brett) Manak of Columbus, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister; Karen Swoboda of Columbus, Nebraska; Beth Rice of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Barb (Bob) Nielsen of Norfolk, Nebraska; nieces and nephews; and cousin, Mark Sims of Columbus, Nebraska.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Lois Rice, and grandparents.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Feb
26
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Columbus, NE
Feb
26
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Columbus, NE
Feb
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So very sorry to hear of Rita's passing. She was a classmate of my sister -Judy (Buresh) Weaver of Florida. I got to hang out with those two sometimes. Then lost touch. Did not know all the God given talents she had . Blessings to the family and her beautiful soul. Monica (BureshScribner
Monica (Buresh) Scribner [email protected]
March 4, 2021
Rita is a legend and will certainly leave a void in the Platte Valley Playhouse productions. I also worked at the hospital with her and had the benefit of one of her poems. Our thoughts and prayers to her family. She will be missed.
Barb and Lou Welch
February 25, 2021
My deepest condolences I remember working with Rita at the hospital we had so much fun she was an awesome person hugs to you all
Chris Stearns
February 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Dan beckman
February 25, 2021
I was devastated to learn of Rita´s passing. There are no words that can describe what she meant to me. She helped me thru a couple of really hard times while we worked together at the hospital. I will miss her smile and that twinkle in her eye. Fly high Rita, you will be missed !
JR (thats what Rita always called me )
February 24, 2021
Our deep sympathies. Prayers to the whole family. Was a great person to work with at the hospital.
Betty Heule and Christine Chavez
February 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Rita's family. She was a great coworker and always enjoyed her parts in the Platte College Playhouse. Very nice memories.
LaVonne Schultz
February 24, 2021
Rita,to one of the best friends I ever had,you will be dearly missed.Prayers and hugs to the family.So sorry for the loss of your mom.
Lois Loseke
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results