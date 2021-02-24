Rita Jo Perkins

June 22, 1947 - February 23, 2021

Rita Jo Perkins, 73, of rural Platte Center, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Rita Jo Perkins was born June 22, 1947, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Myron and Lois (Flesner) Rice. She was baptized into Christ and confirmed her Christian faith at Grace Lutheran Church, Platte Center, Nebraska. She graduated from Platte Center High School in 1965. Rita began playing the organ at an early age and played for Grace Lutheran Church for numerous years. She was employed by Columbus Community Hospital in housekeeping for over 30 years.

Rita was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. Rita was an active member of Platte Valley Play House where she was in numerous productions. She enjoyed writing custom poems and stories, bonfires, karaoke, a good cup of coffee and a glass of wine. She made thousands of desserts, especially pies, to give away.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Melaney (Brian) Reeg of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Sheila Perkins of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Rev. Benjamin (Dulsey) Perkins of Sergeant Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Rebecca (Brett) Manak of Columbus, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister; Karen Swoboda of Columbus, Nebraska; Beth Rice of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Barb (Bob) Nielsen of Norfolk, Nebraska; nieces and nephews; and cousin, Mark Sims of Columbus, Nebraska.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Lois Rice, and grandparents.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com