Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert C. Duckworth

Robert C. Duckworth

March 5, 1942-September 19, 2020

Robert C. Duckworth, 78, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

A private family graveside service will be held later this week in Topeka, Kansas.

Robert C. Duckworth was born March 5, 1942, in St. Charles, Missouri, to John Robert and Grace (Burchett) Duckworth. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1960, and attended Washburn University in Topeka. On March 3, 1961, Robert was united in marriage to Janet S. Sowers in Topeka. The couple lived in Topeka, Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa, before retiring and living on a 42-foot catamaran off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas. Three months ago, Robert moved to Columbus to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed running Lionel O-gauge model trains.

He is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Mulder of Columbus; grandchildren: Caleb, Madison and Vivienne Mulder of Columbus; two nieces, Marlene and Melinda of California; one sister.

He was preceded in death by parents, John and Grace Duckworth; wife, Janet Duckworth; two sons, Bradley and Christopher Duckworth.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.