Robert P. Cothern III

May 12, 1939 - November 21, 2020

Robert P. Cothern III, 81, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Due to COVID, a memorial service is not planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Bob was born on May 12, 1939, to Ruth Marie (Gurley) and Robert P. Cothern Jr. in Paxton, Illinois. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Steinmetz High School. He served honorably in the United States Army for two years before beginning his career at Stewart Warner. Bob went on to work at Skil and Appleton Electric. He was instrumental in setting up the plant in Columbus and also served as an instructor for employees at CCC before retiring in 2003.

On July 16, 1966, he married the love of his life, Janice Moschell at Acacia Park Church in Norridge, Illinois. While in Chicago, Bob served as Scoutmaster to his son Bob's Boy Scout Troop. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church as well as the Columbus Rifle Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time camping, canoeing, hunting, working on the duck blind with his son in law, shooting trap and bike riding. Later in life, he spent his days reading and walking the dogs. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandson's events when he was able, always asking, "But did you have fun?"

Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Cothern of Columbus; son, Bob (Amy) Cothern of Brandon, Florida; daughter, Valerie (Beau) Brown of Columbus; grandchildren, Barrett Matthew Brown and Carter Robert Brown and grandpup Scout; sister, Kathleen Dill of Arlington Heights, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Linda Moschell of Lafayette, California.

Bob was preceded in death by his infant daughter; parents, Robert and Ruth Marie Cothern; parents-in-law, Henry and Ethel Moschell; brother-in-law, Donald Moschell; and pups, Duke and Rocky

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com