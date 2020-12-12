Robert "Bob" Johnson

June 28, 1956 – December 10, 2020

Robert "Bob" Johnson, 64, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.

Private family services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, with Pastor Adam Klinker and Pastor Vern Olson officiating. Public interment followed in Valley View Cemetery. Public visitation was from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and continued from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday, all at the church. Following the committal service, the public was invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at Kurt's farm. The funeral service can be viewed on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Bob was born June 28, 1956 in Genoa, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Jean (Holmstedt) Johnson. He attended District 21 and 30 schools and Genoa High School, graduating in 1974. Bob was engaged in farming his entire life. He loved driving tractors, but was the king of the combine, and spending time with family, enjoyed many travels all over and looked forward to a good talk about farming.

Bob is survived by the love of his life, Tammy Johnson; and his children, Kristan (Bryan) Connelly, Kurtis (Ellie) Johnson, Kimberly (Eric) Olsufka and Katie (Shelton) Shanle, all of Genoa, and Rebecca Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren, Blake, Jack, Mila, Max, Beau, Tate, Cole, Gus, Lorelai, Bella and two on the way; brothers, Ken (Annette) Johnson and Don (Ginny) Johnson, both of Genoa; brother-in-law, Jim (Mary) Moseley of Scottsbluff; nieces and nephews, Eric (Jennifer) Moseley of Grand Island, Sara (Mark) Muhsman of Laramie, WY, Brent (Scott) Moseley of Omaha, Kelly (Brad) Blessen of Gretna, J. J. Johnson, Andy Johnson, Craig (Miranda) Johnson and Scott (Jen) Johnson, all of Genoa, Danielle (Drew) Speltz of Florida, Daylee Vollbracht of Arizonia and Dana Johnson of Lincoln; and many friends. He will be missed by those who loved him.

Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Jean Johnson; sister, Sandy Moseley; brother, Dan Johnson; and grandson, Logan Connelly.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.