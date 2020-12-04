Robert Lee "Bob" Johansen

November 11, 1930 – December 1, 2020

Robert Lee "Bob" Johansen, 90, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.

Graveside services with military honors by Osceola Legion Post 91 will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Osceola Cemetery with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola. Pallbearers will be Bob's grandsons, Tyler Jones, Tory Jones, Hayden Johansen, Devin Johansen, Logan Johansen, and Peyton Johansen.

Due to current COVID-19 health mandates, practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet among attendees, family, staff, and clergy. Face masks are strongly encouraged.

Robert Lee Johansen was born Nov. 11, 1930, to Arthur and Alice (Kershaw) Johansen on the farm north of Osceola. He attended District 68 country school and graduated from Osceola High School in 1949. During the summers of his high school years, he would follow the wheat harvest all summer, coming home just before school started in the fall. He enjoyed playing football, basketball and track in school.

After high school, he joined the Navy and served until June 1950, followed by the Naval Reserve until 1956. During this time, Bob attended Norfolk Junior College and played football, graduating in 1952. He went on to attend Iowa State and Washington State, playing football and studying engineering.

On Dec. 5th, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Marjorie Mouden at the Osceola United Methodist Church. They first lived in Columbus, Nebraska, where he worked construction for Behlen Mfg. Co. They moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he went to Aviation School and earned his pilot's license, and then to Lincoln while he attended UNL. He returned to Behlen as a sales engineer which took them back to Columbus as well as Ohio. During these years God blessed them with three children, Tamra, Terri, and Robert. The family moved to Pennsylvania in 1968 and returned to Osceola in 1972, where Bob continued to work in sales and construction until a stroke in 2016 forced him to "retire."

Bob was a member of the Osceola United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and served on the church council. He also served on the Osceola School Board, volunteered as an Osceola EMT for many years, and was a long-time member of American Legion Post 91 in Osceola. He especially enjoyed refereeing high school football games, gardening, reading and watching westerns, going for coffee with his brothers, and any activities spent with his family.

Survivors include his daughters, Tammy (Mark) Jones of Osceola and Terri Johansen of Grand Island; son, Rob (Pam) Johansen of Utica; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Cole of Columbus, Joan (James) Sterup of Stromsburg; brothers, William (Nadine) Johansen, Gerald (Janet) Johansen, and Dennis Johansen, all of Osceola; and sister-in-law, Joann Donelson of Stromsburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, on June 16, 2020; his parents; brother, Eugene Johansen; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (David) Richards; and brother-in-law, Gene Cole.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Cards may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 514, Osceola, Nebraska 68651.