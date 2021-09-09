Ronald John Veskrna

April 24, 1934 - August 29, 2021

Ronald John Veskrna, 87, of Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Norfolk.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiated. The visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the Chapel. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison, Nebraska. Military honors were conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763. The funeral service was livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Ron was born on April 24, 1934, to Louis and Lucy (Hottovy) Veskrna on the family farm by David City, Nebraska. He attended District 58 Country School and graduated from David City High School in 1952. He worked on the family farm until entering the U.S. Army in 1954 where he served until 1956.

He married Sharon K. Rakowsky on Jan. 14, 1958, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ron and Sharon lived in Lincoln until they moved to Norfolk in 2017. Ron worked in the maintenance department at American Stores for several years, Reality Company and then Northeast High School until retirement.

Ron loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening and polka music. Ron, with his wife Sharon, for over 40 years, loved to take a yearly fishing trip to Merritt Reservoir by Valentine, Nebraska. When he wasn't fishing, he was hunting, gardening or woodworking. His woodworking included a large doll house, toy box, wooden high chair, school desks and much more. He also traveled to many countries but his favorite was the Polka Joe bus tours.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon K. Veskrna; children, Cindy (Randy) Deckard of Lincoln and Jeff (Susanna) Veskrna of Norfolk; granddaughter, Hannah Veskrna of Omaha; step-granddaughter, Rachael Deckard of Lincoln; and sister, Diane (Bill) Payne of Lincoln.

Ron is preceded in death by granddaughter, Sarah K. Veskrna in 2003; grandson, Wade L. Veskrna in 2003; parents, Louis and Lucy Veskrna; brothers, Leo Veskrna, Louis Veskrna, Al Veskrna and Don Veskrna; sister, Phyllis Veskrna; and sister-in-law, Lucretia Heaps.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.