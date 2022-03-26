Rose M. Dolan

February 24, 1923 - December 25, 2021

Rose M. Dolan, 98, of Lincoln, passed away Dec. 25, 2021.

There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 17th and Lake St. in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 17th and Lake St. in Lincoln, with Fr Mike Morin celebrating the Mass. The service will be livestreamed at www.bmlfh.com. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1923, in Columbus, Nebraska, to August and Mary Gonka. She married Charles F. Dolan, Jr. at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus.

Rose is survived by her son, Ronald Dolan and his wife Jean; daughter, Kathleen Schuster; son, Gary Dolan and his partner Carmen Maurer; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sisters, Valeria Murcek and Helen Mimick; and brothers, Frank and William Gonka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or to the family for future designation.

