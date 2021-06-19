Menu
Rose Ann Schwartzer
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
118 North Third Street
Livingston, MT

Rose Ann Schwartzer

September 5, 1933 - June 8, 2021

Rose Ann Schwartzer, 88, went home to the Lord on the night of June 8, 2021, after a long illness.

In accordance with Rose Ann's wishes, there will be no services, and private interment will take place at a later date.

Rose Ann was born in David City, Nebraska, on Sept. 5, 1933, to Joe and Anna (Hein) Vanek. The family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, and that is where she grew up. She attended St. Bonaventure grade school and graduated from the St. Bonaventure High School in 1951.

On April 23, 1952, Rose Ann was united in marriage to John T. Schwartzer at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. From this union they had six children: Christal, John Jr., Joseph, Douglas, Linda and Renee. Rose Ann lived for her children, they were her life. No matter how old her children got, they always came first; Rose Ann was forever selfless when it came to her children's needs.

Rose Ann worked for Becton-Dickinson in Columbus, retiring after 20 years when the family relocated to Livingston, Montana, in 1980. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Some of our best memories were times we spent camping with our neighbors and their family. There was never a dull moment on these excursions. She also looked forward to going to visit Peggy and her family on Memorial Day weekends, lifelong best friends, now united with the Lord.

Rose Ann is survived by her brother, David L. (Patty) Vanek of Hood River, Oregon; daughters, Christal Schwartzer of Livingston, Montana, and Linda (Johnny) Jeffrey of Aurora, Nebraska; sons, Douglas (Charlotte) Schwartzer and Joseph (Wanda) Schwartzer, of Livingston, Montana; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, John; a son, John Jr.; a daughter, Renee; her parents, Joe and Anna (Hein) Vanek; and six brothers and sisters.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

To view the tribute page or share condolences, visit www.franzen-davis.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 19, 2021.
joe and family im sorry to hear about your mom she was allways so nice may she rest in peace
david timms columbus nebr
June 20, 2021
