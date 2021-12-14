Rosie Gembica

March 7, 1925 – December 10, 2021

Rosie Gembica, 96, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. Visitation is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service at St. Lawrence Church. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. – 1-:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Dec. 15, also at the church. Burial is in the St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Rosie M. Gembica was born March 7, 1925, in Nance County, Nebraska. She was the 4th of 11 children born to Adam and Mary (Stetz) Stankoski. Rosie attended school at Krakow. On May 1, 1947, she was united in marriage to Frank C. Gembica at Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Krakow. The couple lived on the farm south of Silver Creek their entire life. Rosie was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and baking. She was known for her Kowatz. Rosie was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek.

She is survived by her children, daughter, Sue (Steve) Czarnik of Genoa; daughter, Sharon (Mark) Leif of Columbus; son, Gene (Natalie) Gembica of Silver Creek; son, David (Brenda) Gembica of Silver Creek; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Edwin (Judy) Stankoski of Columbus; sister-in-law, Maryann Stankoski of Silver Creek; and special friends, Connie Mimick and Brianna Gilsdorf.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Mary Stankoski; husband, Frank C. Gembica; sisters, Loretta Chmiel; Cecilia Tworek; Eleanor Rybinski; Toni Vetick; and Evelyn Rinkol; brothers, Zigmund; Emil; Wesley; and Louis Stankoski.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.