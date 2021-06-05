Ruby Matthies Wesely

November 30, 1943 – June 3, 2021

Ruby Matthies Wesely, 77, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Clarkson Community Care Center, Clarkson, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, with the Rev. Laura Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time, both at the church.

Ruby was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Butler County, Nebraska, to Leo and Libbie (Bobek) Kucera. She attended Butler County Grade Schools and graduated from David City High School in 1961. Ruby and her sister moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where they worked in a secretarial pool for Gambles. On May 29, 1965, Ruby was united in marriage to LeRoy Matthies at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple farmed west of Clarkson for 25 years. Ruby worked at the nursing home in Clarkson and also at Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus. LeRoy passed away on April 12, 1991.

On July 1, 1998, Ruby married Eugene Wesely at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo, Nebraska. The couple lived on his farm in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. After Gene's death in 2003, Ruby moved to Schuyler. While living in Schuyler, Ruby worked for the City of Schuyler where she drove the Handi-Van for the Senior Center. Ruby enjoyed cake decorating, dancing, embroidery work, square dancing, crocheting, and writing short amusing poems. Halloween was a special holiday as she enjoyed creating a spook house in the garage on the farm for many years.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Jay Litterer) Matthies of Moline, Illinois; grandchildren, Skyler and Kaylin Maltby of Moline, Illinois; son, Christopher (Jenny) Matthies of Stanton, Nebraska; grandchildren, Kaylee and Johnathon Matthies of Stanton, Nebraska; son, Mark (Amy) Matthies of Clarkson, Nebraska; grandchildren, Dustin (Julie) Brabec of Belle Plaine, Minnesota; Kyle and Kalen Roth of Lincoln, Nebraska; Tucker and Austin Matthies of Clarkson, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Lydia Matthies of Moline, Illinois; Kinley, Ryder and Brayson Brabec of Belle Plaine, Minnesota; and Madeline Roth of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Dennis (Eileen) Kucera of Bellwood, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Lambert Perina of Clarkson, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Lucille Mundil of Leigh, Nebraska; Marlene Thege of Clarkson, Nebraska; and Pam Thege of Schuyler, Nebraska;

stepchildren and families, Richard (Amber) Wesely of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; Monica Glodowski of North Bend, Nebraska; and Carolyn (Ken) Rezac of Ames, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Libbie Kucera; first husband, LeRoy Matthies; second husband, Eugene Wesely; sister and husband, Darlene and Dick Schutt; in-laws, Dee Perina; Dorothy and Albin Charipar, Duane and Lorraine Matthies, and Jerry Mundil; nephews, Daniel Kucera, Kenny Charipar, Kenny Rowell and Kenny Claussen; and nieces, Deanna Kucera and Carol Volk.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.