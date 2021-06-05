Ruth Rambour Duignan

June 6, 1938 - May 19, 2021

Ruth R. Duignan, 82, of Scarsdale, New York, died peacefully at Calvary Hospital on May 19.

A memorial mass was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

Born in Columbus, Nebraska, on June 6, 1938, to the late Ellen and George Rambour Jr., she attended St. Bonaventure School in Columbus and was a graduate of Manhattanville College. After college she was an active recruiter for IT&T.

She married Richard M. Duignan Jr. on June 20, 1962, and they spent the next 58 years together.

She served as a former president of the Scarsdale Junior League, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed traveling to Europe with her husband on several occasions.

She will forever be remembered as a loving wife and mother and will be fondly and greatly missed, her family said.

Mrs. Duignan is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Kimberly Hammond of Canby, Oregon; and son, Richard Duignan III of Scarsdale. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Nancy Graham and Joan Melville, in addition to her brother George Rambour III.