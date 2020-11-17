Ruth A. Schumacher

September 22, 1923 - November 12, 2020

Ruth A. Schumacher, 97, of Lindsay, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Countryside Homes in Madison, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The mass will be livestreamed on the Lindsay Holy Family Facebook page. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the church, with no family present, and a 7 p.m. wake service. Directed Health Measures are in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the wake service and mass. It is requested that a mask be worn by attendees.

Ruth Angela Schumacher was born Sept. 22, 1923, second of seven children, to John "Jack" and Eva (Herchenbach) Klassen in St. Bernard, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith and attended St. Bernard School.

She was united in marriage to Gerald Schumacher at St. Bernard Church on Jan. 8, 1942. They lived near Cornlea, Nebraska, where Gerald farmed and Ruth took care of the growing family. They moved to the family farm south of Lindsay in 1958, where they attended Holy Family Church.

Ruth was a member of the Holy Family Ladies Guild and served as leader of Circle 11 for several years. She volunteered in her community helping with the blood drives, voting station on Election Day and the Plant Projects for the church.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, crocheting, knitting and quilting. The many bed quilts, baby quilts, baby clothing and prayer shawls she made over the years will continue to be treasured by those she gifted them to. She was also very good at cooking and baking. Her family especially loved her cinnamon rolls that she made every Saturday, along with her fudge, molasses cookies and cinnamon pickles. She most enjoyed being with her family and extended families. At one time, she belonged to seven card clubs and was known to be a great card player. She was also part of a bowling team for many years.

Ruth is survived by her seven children, Larry (Bonnie) Schumacher of Omaha, Lois (Jim) Gronenthal of Humphrey, Joyce Keller of Humphrey, Roy (Jane) Schumacher of Omaha, Jane (Harry) Kurtenbach of Lindsay, Alan (Ina) Schumacher of Omaha and Carol (Randy) Heesacker of Lincoln; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony Klassen of Albion; a sister, Ceil McGill of Walnut, California; three sisters-in-law, Mary Schumacher of Lindsay, Rita Schumacher of Columbus and Nell Schumacher of Humphrey; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brothers, Ralph and Tommy Klassen; sisters, Mary Ann Klassen and Pat Hennessy; son-in-law, Allen Keller; great-granddaughters, Madison Reynolds and Jacee Gronenthal; and great-grandson, Meyer Urban.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com