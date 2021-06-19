Sara Swanson

Age 44

Sara Marie (Zwiener) Swanson, 44, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Celebration of Sara's Life will be held 10 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. A livestream link will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperansons.com. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the funeral home with family present from 5 -7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.