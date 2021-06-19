Menu
Sara Swanson
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Sara Swanson

Age 44

Sara Marie (Zwiener) Swanson, 44, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Celebration of Sara's Life will be held 10 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. A livestream link will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperansons.com. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the funeral home with family present from 5 -7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
21
Service
A livestream will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com
NE
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
Charles, I was sad to hear about your wife's passing. Although I did not know her, I am friends with a few people who did. May you, your son, and your entire family be wrapped in prayers, love, and peace. Please accept my deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kristy Heinzmann Kotik
June 21, 2021
Sara, You were always so kind and loving toward everyone you met. Each day you would greet me with a smile and "Hello." Your acknowledgment brightened my day and always made me feel so special. I thank you for that. I know you lived and breathed to take care of Chuck and Fenway; May they find strength and comfort from your positive memories. Rest In Peace knowing you left so many loved ones behind who will "step up to the plate" just like in baseball to take care of your boys. Big hugs!
Robin Dettman
Work
June 20, 2021
