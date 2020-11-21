Menu
Sarah Groteluschen

Sarah Groteluschen

Sarah Groteluschen, 39, of Maryville, Missouri, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Maryville.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, also at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church - Shell Creek, donor's or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Nov
28
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran
, Shell Creek, Nebraska
Nov
28
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
St. John's Lutheran
, Shell Creek, Nebraska
