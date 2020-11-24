Sarah Groteluschen

August 22, 1981 - November 16, 2020

Sarah Groteluschen, 39, of Maryville, Missouri, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Maryville.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, also at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church - Shell Creek, donor's or family choice.

Sarah was born Aug. 22, 1981, in Columbus, Nebraska, to David and Janelle (Malasek) Groteluschen. She attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated from Columbus High School in 2000. As a youth, she attended her first Cornhusker Football game and decided then and there that she wanted to play in the marching band when she grew up.

Sarah continued her education by attending the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 2006. She continued to further her education pursuing a bachelor's degree in Music Education from Northwest Missouri State University. Sarah was a proud member of both the Husker and Bearcat marching bands while attending those universities.

Sarah started teaching music in Bethany, Missouri, area schools for several years. Her current teaching position was at West Nodaway Schools, teaching the K-12 students at Burlington Junction, Missouri.

Sarah was active in UNL's and NWMSU's alumni band associations. She was active in the First Christian Church in Maryville, where she was a member of the choir, praise band and senior bell choir. She was a member of the Railmen Drum and Bugle Corps. Sarah had participated in the Tuba Christmas concert at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus the last couple of years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, golf, playing cards, Husker and Bearcat football, country music, concerts and also had a great love for animals, including cats of all sizes. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion for teaching and big heart for all those around her.

Sarah is survived by parents, David and Janelle Groteluschen of Columbus; sister, Laura (Kyle) Putnam of Elkhorn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents.

