Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Selwyn Heese
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Pender
312 McCabe St.
Pender, NE

Selwyn T. Heese

July 4, 1941-December 3, 2020

Selwyn T. Heese, 79, of Columbus, NE died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Omaha, NE. A private family graveside service will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Pender, NE. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Selwyn was born on July 4, 1941 in Pender, NE, the son of Myron and Winifred June (McQuistan) Heese. After graduating from Pender High School, Selwyn attended the University of Nebraska where he received his J.D. in 1968 from the University of Nebraska School of Law. He was united in marriage to Florene Bruns on August 21, 1965 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Following his graduation from law school, Selwyn and Florene moved to Columbus where he worked at a private practice for a few years. He transitioned to managing and operating Soil Movers Manufacturing in Columbus, which was affiliated with Automatic Equipment in Pender.

Selwyn enjoyed snow skiing, fly fishing, and had a lifelong passion for photography. Selwyn and Florene enjoyed traveling to new places, including participating in several Airstream Caravan Tours of North America. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Football and Volleyball fan.

Selwyn is survived by his sons, Arn (Vicki) of Sun City, AZ and Bryce (Jennifer) of Leawood, KS; four grandchildren Michaela of Bella Vista, AR, Taylor of Centeron, AR, Jackson and Katherine of Leawood, KS. He is also survived by two sisters, Jann Hamilton of Laughlin, NV and Ava Chester of Omaha, NE.

Selwyn is preceded in death by his parents, Myron and June; wife, Florene in 2019 and brother Jay Heese.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Pender
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Pender.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Selwyn often ordered groceries through us at Hy-Vee. He was always such a joy. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Your Aisles Online Team at Columbus Hy-Vee
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Dale Kappenman
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results