Selwyn T. Heese

July 4, 1941-December 3, 2020

Selwyn T. Heese, 79, of Columbus, NE died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Omaha, NE. A private family graveside service will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Pender, NE. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Selwyn was born on July 4, 1941 in Pender, NE, the son of Myron and Winifred June (McQuistan) Heese. After graduating from Pender High School, Selwyn attended the University of Nebraska where he received his J.D. in 1968 from the University of Nebraska School of Law. He was united in marriage to Florene Bruns on August 21, 1965 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Following his graduation from law school, Selwyn and Florene moved to Columbus where he worked at a private practice for a few years. He transitioned to managing and operating Soil Movers Manufacturing in Columbus, which was affiliated with Automatic Equipment in Pender.

Selwyn enjoyed snow skiing, fly fishing, and had a lifelong passion for photography. Selwyn and Florene enjoyed traveling to new places, including participating in several Airstream Caravan Tours of North America. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Football and Volleyball fan.

Selwyn is survived by his sons, Arn (Vicki) of Sun City, AZ and Bryce (Jennifer) of Leawood, KS; four grandchildren Michaela of Bella Vista, AR, Taylor of Centeron, AR, Jackson and Katherine of Leawood, KS. He is also survived by two sisters, Jann Hamilton of Laughlin, NV and Ava Chester of Omaha, NE.

Selwyn is preceded in death by his parents, Myron and June; wife, Florene in 2019 and brother Jay Heese.