Sharilyn "Sherry" Sue Quick

March 30, 1938 – November 14, 2020

Sharilyn "Sherry" Sue Quick, 82, of Hordville, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Hordville with Pastor Ford Schenk officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the funeral home in Central City. Burial will be in the Hordville Cemetery.

Sherry was born on March 30, 1938, to Clifford and Mildred (Exceen) Watson in Holdrege, Nebraska. She grew up in Hastings and Grand Island and attended Minden Grade School. She then graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1956. She married Dale Quick on June 16, 1957, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. She remained on the farm her entire life helping her husband and raising her family.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hordville, where she served on the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of a quilting club and loved to bake. She enjoyed singing in nursing homes with Dale and attending all her grandchildren's activities.

She is survived by her husband, Dale of Hordville, Nebraska; sons, Dan and Alice Quick of Grand Island, Nebraska; Cody and Deb Quick of Aurora, Nebraska; Ryan and Lola Quick of Agency, Missouri; and Craig and Ruth Quick of Hordville, Nebraska; a daughter, Lori and Mike Cave of Silver Creek, Nebraska; sisters, Barbara and Gordy Sinner of Hastings, Nebraska and Cyndi and Joe Ferguson of Farr, Texas; a sister in law- Doris Erickson of Clarks, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janice Berger; and two brothers, Jim and Tom Watson.

Memorials are suggested to the Hordville Community Hall and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.