Sharon Caley

Februart 25, 1938 – November 6, 2020

Sharon Caley, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Sharon Irene Caley was born on Feb. 25, 1938, to Gilbert and Irene (Bunney) Behlen, in Columbus. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1956. Sharon graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1960. In August 1960, Sharon was united in marriage to Mac Hull in Columbus Nebraska. Sharon and Mac lived in Lincoln, where she taught first grade. They moved to Columbus in 1964 where she enjoyed being a home maker and a substitute teacher.

Sharon later married Clark Caley in Honolulu, Hawaii, in March of 1988. Sharon greatly enjoyed playing bridge, snow skiing, spending time with friends and family, and loved to travel domestically and abroad, especially to Hawaii. She was an avid Husker fan who never missed a home game. Sharon was active in her community as a member of PEO and the Federated Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Marilea (Jamie Trebac) Hull of Deer Park, Illinois; grandchildren, Connor Trebac, Carly Trebac, and Carter Trebac; daughter, Monica (Mike) McKune of Littleton, Colorado; grandchildren, Trevor McKune and Caley McKune; brother, Kurt Behlen of Okeechobee, Florida; and brother,Rod (Georgia) Behlen of Columbus, Nebraska.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Irene Behlen; and husband, Clark Caley.

Memorials may be directed to the Dementia Society of America.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com