Sharon Field
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Sharon K. Field

March 25, 1942 – October 1, 2021

Sharon K. Field, 79, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at her home.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Father Bill Cremers will officiate. Private burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Sharon was born March 25, 1942 to James and Mary (Tagworker) Slade in Columbus, Nebraska. She grew up in Columbus and attended Kramer High. On Jan. 16, 1960, she married Melvin Field in Red Oak, Iowa. The couple moved to Omaha and back to Fremont in 1966. Sharon worked for Alco until closing. Sharon went to Metro Community College and earned her Associates Degree in Social Services. She worked as a social worker for the State of Nebraska for several years and retired from Ford Credit. Lastly, Sharon was one of the first female volunteer firefighters and EMT's in Fremont, Nebraska.

Sharon enjoyed reading and riding her own motorcycle with her husband. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her.

She is survived by her sons, Tony Field, Joseph (Wendy) Field, Timothy (Lynda) Field, and Melvin Jr. (Louise) Field; brother, James; sisters, Shirley Robuck, Geanie (Robert) Eden, Susan (Charlie) Brown; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; and sons, Paul and James.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont

Be the first to post a memory or condolences.