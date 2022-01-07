Shirley Strain

March 22, 1929 - January 3, 2022

Shirley Strain, 92, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Genoa Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Genoa United Methodist Church with Connie Kramer officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church on Wednesday. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

Shirley Strain was born March 22, 1929, in Nance County, Nebraska, to Lyman and Esther (Swanson) Smith. She graduated from Genoa High School and on April 19, 1947, was united in marriage to Thomas D. Strain in Fullerton, Nebraska. Shirley worked for a short time at Dale Electronics in Columbus. In 1966 they moved off of the farm and into Genoa. Shirley was very interested in genealogy and did extensive work tracing family history.

Shirley is survived by her son, Jack (Anne) Strain of Genoa; son, Terry (Vicki) Strain of Genoa; son, Kenny (Myrna) Strain of Genoa; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Tobiason of Columbus; sister, Sharon Waters of Albion; and sister-in-law, Rosalee Smith of Genoa.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman and Esther Smith; husband, Thomas Strain; daughter, Sandra Niemann; three grandchildren; brother, Richard Smith; and brothers-in-law, Toby Tobiason and Don Waters.

