Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Strain
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022

Shirley Strain

March 22, 1929 - January 3, 2022

Shirley Strain, 92, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Genoa Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Genoa United Methodist Church with Connie Kramer officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church on Wednesday. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

Shirley Strain was born March 22, 1929, in Nance County, Nebraska, to Lyman and Esther (Swanson) Smith. She graduated from Genoa High School and on April 19, 1947, was united in marriage to Thomas D. Strain in Fullerton, Nebraska. Shirley worked for a short time at Dale Electronics in Columbus. In 1966 they moved off of the farm and into Genoa. Shirley was very interested in genealogy and did extensive work tracing family history.

Shirley is survived by her son, Jack (Anne) Strain of Genoa; son, Terry (Vicki) Strain of Genoa; son, Kenny (Myrna) Strain of Genoa; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Tobiason of Columbus; sister, Sharon Waters of Albion; and sister-in-law, Rosalee Smith of Genoa.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman and Esther Smith; husband, Thomas Strain; daughter, Sandra Niemann; three grandchildren; brother, Richard Smith; and brothers-in-law, Toby Tobiason and Don Waters.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Genoa United Methodist Church
NE
Jan
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Genoa United Methodist Church
NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.