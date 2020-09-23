Stanley Bachman

September 12, 1928-September 20, 2020

Stanley Bachman, 92, of Columbus, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Cottonwood House in Columbus.

A private family funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, with Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Public interment with military honors will be at approximately 3:15-3:30 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, following the service. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Creston Rescue Unit, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or the donor's choice.

Stanley was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Madison County, to Philip and Louise (Sander) Bachman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston. He attended Stanton Country District 20 grade school and Creston High School, graduating in 1946. Stan went on to attend Ag College at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. On Aug. 16, 1951, Stan entered the United States Army during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on May 15, 1953. Stan was proud of his military service and participated in the Korean Veterans Honor Flight.

Stan was united in marriage to Darlene Will on Dec. 23, 1951, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus. Four sons were born to this union: James, Roger, Steven and William. Stan and Darlene farmed in the Creston area for over 60 years. Stan was a member of the American Legion Pieper Post #306, served on the Fairview Cemetery Board, the Platte County Farm Bureau, was a 4-H leader and a member of Harold's Squares Square Dance Club. He served on the St. Peter's and St. Paul's Lutheran Church Councils and was of member of St. Peter's Christian Fellowship.

Stan enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, bowling, reading, watching University of Nebraska sports and Kansas City Royals baseball. He enjoyed attending his childrens' and grandchildrens' many activities.

Stanley will be greatly missed by his family: daughter-in-law, Carol Bachman of Humphrey; grandchildren and great-grandchild: Philip and Lora Bachman of Glendora, California, Brian and Sally Bachman, Klara and Maja of Las Vegas, Neil Bachman of Humphrey, Todd and Lindsay Bachman, Sloane of Simpsonville, South Carolina; son, Roger and Linda Bachman of Creston; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Greg and Desirae Bachman, Emersyn, Madelyn and Elijah of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jeff Bachman of Leigh, Andy and Brianne Bachman, RaeLynn and Drextyn of Wisner; son, William and Ann Bachman of Thurston; sisters-in-law: Helen Chohon, Ardith Pearson and Jean Will; brother-in-law, Arnold Will; and many nieces and nephews.

Stan was preceded in death by wife, Darlene Bachman; parents, Philip and Louise Bachman; sons, James and (infant son) Steven Bachman; sister, Mildred Von Seggern; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

