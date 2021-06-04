Stephen Hendricks

December 15, 1953 – June 2, 2021

Stephen Hendricks, 67, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Isidore Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in St. Joseph/Patrick Cemetery in Platte Center.

Stephen Evert Hendricks was born on Dec. 15, 1953, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Fay Joseph and Mildred Elaine (Millage) Hendricks. He grew up in the Alcester, South Dakota, area, where he attended grade school at Brilliant Hill School and graduated in 1972 from Alcester High School. He continued his education at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, where he graduated in 1976 with a B.A. in mechanical engineering. On May 16, 1975, he married Lisa Sogn at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford, South Dakota. After graduating college, he worked for U.S. Gypsum Company in Watonga, Oklahoma. In 1979, the family moved to Columbus so he could begin his employment with Dale Electronics. Steve worked for 40 years of service as senior product marketing manager. Steve enjoyed farming, auto racing, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, cooking, gardening, canning, and baking bread. He was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church, and member of the Knights of Columbus.

Steve is survived by his wife, Lisa of Columbus; daughters, Stephanie Hendricks of Miami Beach, Florida and Andrea Hendricks of Lincoln; parents, Fay and Millie Hendricks of Alcester, South Dakota; Sister, Nancy (DeLane) Fickbohm of Alcester, South Dakota, sister, Mary (Mike) Limoges of Alcester, South Dakota; brother, Joe (Diane) Hendricks of Sturgis, South Dakota; sister, Kay (Tim) Winquist of Alcester, South Dakota, sister, Laura (Greg) Alder of Lake Isabella, California; brother-in-law, Jeff (Norma) Sogn of South Sioux City; and sister-in-law, Liz (J.D.) Davis of Cabot, Arkansas

He was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Don and Loree Sogn; and brother-in-law, Theodore Sogn.

Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore's Catholic Church.

