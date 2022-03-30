Stephen (Steve) Witt

July 28, 1954 - March 10, 2022

Stephen (Steve) Witt died March 10, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Stephen Witt was born July 28, 1954, in Columbus, Nebraska to Kenneth and Eileen Witt. He attended school in St. Edward. He was united in marriage to Sue Shannon in Chariton, Iowa, on May 28, 1985.

Steve worked in the health care industry for 25 years. He loved his family, cooking, watching western movies and hanging out with his friends at Micek Bar where they know him as Crusher. He was an active Harley Davidson rider and enthusiast for many years with his wife. Steve was an ordained Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his sister, Michelle Osantowski; daughters, Christel (Jerry) Cook, Heather (Mark) Jared and April (Larry) Ellsworth; nephew, Mitchell Osantowski (Molly); great-nephew, Ryan Osantowski; and grandchildren, Nicholas Jared, Rachel Hart (Jacob), Colin Pyles, Alexander Cook, Erica Pyles, KimberLei Cook, Anthony Cook and Maria Cook.

He was preceded by his wife, Sue Shannon-Witt; father, Kenneth Witt; mother, Eileen Witt; and sister, Tamara Witt.