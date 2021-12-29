Steve Garcia

March 17, 1955 - December 27, 2021

Steve Garcia, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Stephen Louis Garcia was born on March 17, 1955, in Hanford, California, to Louis and Margaret (Souza) Garcia. He attended school in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1973. Steve entered the United States Navy on Jan. 18, 1974, and after his discharge from full time service, served in the Navy Reserve until Feb. 26, 1998. On Feb. 14, 1984, Steve was united in marriage to Brenda May in Lubbock, Texas. Steve moved to Nebraska in 1978 and was employed at Cargill Meat Solutions for over 40 years until his retirement in December 2020. Steve enjoyed country line dancing, word puzzles, riding his motorcycle, visiting Morro Bay, California, visiting family, country music and more recently Celtic music.

Steve is survived by his son, Anthony Garcia of Ashland; sister, Peggy Platt of Tooele, Utah; sister, Jacqueline (Charles) Kapteyn of South Jordan, Utah; sister, Charlene (Rick) Martin of South Jordan, Utah; sister, Charla (Sean) McGregor of Williston, North Dakota; and 13 nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Louis Garcia; mother, Margaret Souza Alderman; daughter, Alisha Garcia; and brother, John Hohlbauch.

