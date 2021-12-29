Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steve Garcia
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Steve Garcia

March 17, 1955 - December 27, 2021

Steve Garcia, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Stephen Louis Garcia was born on March 17, 1955, in Hanford, California, to Louis and Margaret (Souza) Garcia. He attended school in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1973. Steve entered the United States Navy on Jan. 18, 1974, and after his discharge from full time service, served in the Navy Reserve until Feb. 26, 1998. On Feb. 14, 1984, Steve was united in marriage to Brenda May in Lubbock, Texas. Steve moved to Nebraska in 1978 and was employed at Cargill Meat Solutions for over 40 years until his retirement in December 2020. Steve enjoyed country line dancing, word puzzles, riding his motorcycle, visiting Morro Bay, California, visiting family, country music and more recently Celtic music.

Steve is survived by his son, Anthony Garcia of Ashland; sister, Peggy Platt of Tooele, Utah; sister, Jacqueline (Charles) Kapteyn of South Jordan, Utah; sister, Charlene (Rick) Martin of South Jordan, Utah; sister, Charla (Sean) McGregor of Williston, North Dakota; and 13 nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Louis Garcia; mother, Margaret Souza Alderman; daughter, Alisha Garcia; and brother, John Hohlbauch.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Steve was a good friend he will be missed
Clayton Croghan
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results