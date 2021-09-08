Steven Larry Koziol

July 4, 1943 – September 3, 2021

Steven Larry Koziol, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska, that afternoon.

Steven Lawrence "Larry" Koziol was born on July 4th, 1943 in Genoa, Nebraska, to Joe and Dorothy (Krzycki) Koziol. He grew up in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1962. He helped manage the family grocery store in Genoa and worked for the Loup Power Head Gates. He served in the U.S. National Guard for several years. He then worked at Beckton, Dickinson and Company where he invented the five beveled point needle and was granted a U.S. Patent in 1998. He retired after 37 years of service. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years.

Steven married Sharon Czarnick in 1967 and had two children from that union. He married Sunny Lee in 1996.

Steven is survived by wife, Sunny Lee of Columbus; daughter, Sondra (Tim) Dubas of Omaha and granddaughters, Ashley and Nicole; son, Mike Koziol (Rochelle) of Omaha and granddaughters Livia and Lennyn; step-son, Michael Bevard of Lincoln; brother, Jim Koziol of Lincoln; sister, Mary (Chris) Rasmussen of Columbus; niece Mara Riley of Columbus; nephew, Joe (Ashley) Koziol of Waverly; niece, Bailey (Dane) Fossler of Beatrice; and aunt, Alyce Eriksen of Genoa.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dorothy Koziol' and brothers, Charles Thomas Koziol and Jerry Koziol.

