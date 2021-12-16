Steven "Steve" Edward Langhorst

July 3, 1968 – December 9, 2021

Steven "Steve" Edward Langhorst, 53, of Clarkson, Nebraska, was called to Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home in Clarkson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 17,2021, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with Fr. Paul Albenesius celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service, all at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Dec. 17, also at the church.

Steve was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on July 3, 1968, to Leonard and Mary Ann (Kovar) Langhorst. He lived in Dodge, Nebraska, during his early childhood before moving to Beemer, Nebraska, where he graduated high school.

After high school, Steve joined his father working at the packing plant in West Point, and eventually moved to Texas with a number of his siblings. Always wanting to be a cowboy when he grew up, he worked tirelessly, saving enough money to buy his grandparents' farm south of Clarkson, which quickly became his pride and joy. Here is where he started to raise his family and lived a happy life for many years before moving into Clarkson Township.

A well-loved man, Steve enjoyed meeting new people from every facet of his life while maintaining old friendships from his younger years. Steve constantly tested Jill's (Miller) love from the day they met with his adventurous spirit and creative handyman skills. They were united in marriage on Oct. 18, 1997. His spirit and skills have continued to unite them for the entirety of these past 24 years.

Steve woke up every morning choosing to work hard and find the humor in life. He had a story to accompany every occasion and was always good for a laugh. He had the best laugh and if you were in his company, you knew at some point he was going to say something that would stick with you forever. His youthful exuberance and love for his children drove his life.

The time he didn't spend "fixing things" or doing chores was frequently spent kayaking or doing other outdoor activities with his children and friends. Steve was a simple man who found overwhelming joy in the simplicity of life. He had a special love for all things outdoors, horses, chess, Milwaukee's Best, his Harley, and overall his family.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Jill; sons, John and Wyatt; and daughter, Molly; sisters, Bonnie (Jeff) Winslow of Hudson, New Hampshire; Carol (Eddie) James of Woodbridge, Virginia; Bernadette Pelaez of Castle Rock, Colorado; Gloria (Charles) Pospisil of Morse Bluff; Iva (Joe) Garcia of Mineral Wells, Texas; Diane (Tom) Maggio of Dallas, Texas; Rose (Bill) Schumacher of Layton, Utah; and Kate Langhorst of Denver, Colorado; brothers, Frank (Pilar) Langhorst of San Antonio, Texas; Russell Langhorst of San Antonio, Texas; and Edward (Jana) Langhorst of Lincoln, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Ann Langhorst; infant son, Joseph; brother, Jim Langhorst; and infant sister, Therese Langhorst.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Clarkson Public Library.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.