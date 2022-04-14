Steven W. Navrkal

November 21, 1954 - April 3, 2022

Steven W. Navrkal, 67, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Colfax County, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held. There will be a public Celebration of Life gathering at "The Barn" in Clarkson from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Private family interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Steven W. Navrkal was born Nov. 21, 1954, to Steve and Opal (Shuster) Navrkal in Schuyler, Nebraska. He attended Clarkson High School and was a 1973 graduate. During and following high school, Steven, worked in carpentry for other individuals and eventually went on to start his business, Navrkal Construction. Throughout the years of his carpentry work, Steven was fortunate to have the help from multiple individuals such as his father, Steve and brother-in-law, Jack.

Steven would be seen working from sunup to sundown and then some. He was precise and meticulous in his work, making sure that it was done right and no one would be able to move or alter what he had built (not even Mother Nature herself could move it).

Steven enjoyed watching and frequently attending Nebraska basketball, football and volleyball games. He was also an avid Yankees fan. When he wasn't working (which was rare) he would enjoy going golfing with Spud, his nieces and a few close friends. It was a relaxing sport to him, even though the club would end up farther than the ball at times. He always enjoyed sitting back, drinking a Bud and being outside no matter how the golf game ended up.

Through the years he attended many activities for his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was known as "Uncle Steven" to all of them. The full size candy bars he would gift for birthday parties, have for Halloween or bring to any kiddo he knew would be around, never went unnoticed. He was a staple figure to his sister, Rosean and her family at every holiday/special occasion. He was the guy that got the first helping of leftovers and probably didn't have to cook for a week because of it. He was always known for his quiet, gentle and sometimes ornery demeanor. He was a man of few words.

He is survived by brother, Gary "Spud" Navrkal of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nephew, Austin Navrkal of Missoula, Montana; sister, Rosean (Jack) Koehn of Clarkson; niece, Jessica (Steve) Wendt of Leigh and their son, Cody; nephew, Jackson 'J.D' (Andrea) Koehn of Clarkson and their children, Jackson, Jacob, Jett and Jase; nephew, Jarrod (Jessica) Koehn of Clarkson and their children, Ellison, Jacklyn, Madilyn, Henry, Anna, William, George and JR.; nephew, Wade (Darrah) Koehn of Clarkson and their children, Kamarie and Westin; niece, Abigail (Cody) Frank of Brunswick; niece, Amber (Chuck) Kudera of Schuyler and their children, Liberty and Mavis; nephew, Whitaker Koehn of Clarkson; cousin, Dean (Mary) Horkey of Fort Collins, Colorado; and numerous cousins

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Opal Navrkal; and his grandparents, John and Mary Navrkal and Leonard and Marie Shuster.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the family's or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com