Steven Snider

July 22, 1952 – September 27, 2021

Steven Snider, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 1, at the church. A celebration of Steve's life will follow the service at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th Street, Columbus. Private family interment will be in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, Nebraska.

Steven Earl Snider was born July 22, 1952, in Worland, Wyoming, to Earl and Dolores (Ritzlaff) Snider. The family moved to Clearwater, Nebraska, where Steve graduated from high school. He attended junior college in Norfolk, Nebraska for two years.

Steve was ornery and quirky from the get-go. As a young boy he couldn't go to bed without having his Alvin from the Chipmunks and Dog with the long ears. If he couldn't find them when he was going to bed his sisters would have to help (we are sure this was a regular occurrence). As a child he always kept his room meticulously clean and neat-he would draw a line on the floor with his foot- if it was crossed his sisters obviously messed it up. He fought often with his sisters (that's what boys do you know). We can only imagine the ways he challenged Grandma and Grandpa Snider including crashing a new car and ending up in the hospital. Steve dad was a handful based on the various other stories we've been told (just ask his sisters).

On Dec. 4, 1976, Steve was united in marriage to Virginia "Ginnie" Verplank in Lebanon, Kentucky, after a three-month courtship (when you know you know). They had six beautiful children and stopped when they finally got it perfect (according to Sam anyway).

Steve was a believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and raised his family with the same faith. He was devoted to being a loving husband (mom would say he was trying at times), an always present father, and cherished being called Papa (we think this was his favorite role). The thing the family did the most was camping-first in tents and eventually in RV's (of this we are most thankful-ask us about tent camping). He left us knowing we would have a heart full of memories to pass on to our children of who he was and the spirit he instilled in all of us.

Steve had a passion for banking as evidenced by his commitment to serving the various communities at the banks he worked at. Corner Stone Bank West – Columbus - was his most recent banking family. He spoke highly of those he worked with at the bank and within the Columbus community. He was dedicated to serving the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Lutheran Layman League. Steve was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Steve is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginnie" Snider of Columbus; children, Kay Cee (Matt Cardinale) Boros of Johnston, Iowa, Earl (Nealy Freeman) Snider of Waterloo, Wendy (Tim) Hansen of Omaha; Sam (Kayleigh) Snider of Omaha; grandchildren, Sophia; James; Cassidi; Christian; Ziva; Xavier; Daisy; Addison; Noah; Harrison; Aubrey; and Brooklyn; mother, Dolores Snider of Neligh; sisters, Kathy (Ron) Herley of Seward; Diana (Steve) Trosper of Columbus; and Deb (Fred) Thiele of Clearwater; and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Earl Snider; infant son, Christopher Snider; and daughter, Stephanie Houpt.

Steve always enjoyed and looked forward to celebrations with family and friends. We will always miss him and love him more. GRAND SLAM HOMERUN! GBR!

