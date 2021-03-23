Supa Settgast

September 20, 1970 – February 8, 2021

Supa Settgast died unexpectedly, at her home on February 8, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. March 26, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. March 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Roselawn Cemetery.

Supa was born on Sept. 20,1970, in Ubon, Thailand. She came to the U.S. about 1975. She attended Highland Park Elementary, West Park Elementary and graduated from Columbus High School in 1989. After graduating high school, she attended Central Community College. She was a naturalized U.S. citizen and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Supa had lived in Austin, Texas, for about the last 10 years. Supa was a very friendly and outgoing person. She made friends easily and loved to laugh. She had a very infectious laugh. Supa loved to read and she could spend hours in bookstores. She also had a love for music and enjoyed most genres. She enjoyed spending time looking in secondhand record stores.

She had a great love for all animals, but was especially fond of cats. She had adopted many kitties at the places she lived.

Supa is survived by her mother and stepfather, Thongkoaw (Sripakdee) and Larry Settgast of Columbus; sister, Suzanne Korus (Eric); and brothers, Simon of Columbus and Sean (Stacy) of Grovetown, Georgia.