Suzanne Bullington

August 12, 1929 – March 21, 2021

Suzanne Bullington, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab. in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The family encourages everyone to wear face masks for the visitation and the service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran School.

Suzanne was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to George and Leona (Loseke) Lehr. She grew up on a farm near Duncan, Nebraska, and graduated from Kramer High School in 1947.

On Sept. 16, 1950, Suzanne was united in marriage to Jack Bullington in Columbus. Suzanne worked as an office manager for the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, a secretary for the Red Cross, and as a bookkeeper at Cornhusker Office Supply for 23 years.

Suzanne was very active in civic, school, and church organizations. Here are some of the groups she belonged to: Mrs. Jaycees, where she was the first Outstanding Mrs. Jaycee; Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce - Charter Member, Field and Williams PTA, PTA Council, Sprigs and Sprouts Garden Club, Town and Country Extension Club, Platte County Extension Club, Memorial Chairman and Treasurer of Platte County Cancer Society, Immanuel Lutheran Altar Guild, Loyal Club of Immanuel, Immanuel Evening Guild, Hospital Volunteer, Jackson Cemetery Board Member, and was a life member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

She also enjoyed playing Bridge, where she belonged to several clubs, doing crafts, gardening, and needlework.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Jack Bullington of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Douglas (Deborah) Bullington of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Erin (Richard) McKnight, Nathan (Diana) Bullington and Jordan (Amy) Bullington; son, Stuart (Mary) Bullington of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Benjamin (Anja) Bullington, Andrew Bullington and fiancée Molly Kendrick; Molly Bullington; son, Greg (Leslie) Bullington of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Emily (Nolan) Kellerman, Jessica (Chase) Dudzinski and Grace Bullington; son, Brian (Barbara) Bullington of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Bullington, Eric (Joy) Bullington and Morgan (Kirk) Christenson; son, Roger (Susan) Bullington of Grand Island, Nebraska; grandson, Alex Bullington; son, Jay (Teresa) Bullington of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Jamie Bullington and fiance' Cale Truhlsen, and Samantha Bullington; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers William (Sharon) Lehr of Columbus, Nebraska, and

John (Mary Ann) Lehr of Duncan, Nebraska.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, George and Leona Lehr; and brother, Donald Lehr.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.