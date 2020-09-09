Sylvia Patrick

December 30, 1923-September 6, 2020

Sylvia E. Patrick, 96, of St. Edward, formerly of Genoa, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, with Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Edward H. Larson Post #144 American Legion Honor Guard. There will be no public visitation. The family request that masks be worn and all current CDC guidelines be followed.

Sylvia Patrick was born on Dec. 30, 1923, in Genoa, to John and Emma (Ekstrom) Swanson. She attended Skedee School District 21 Grade School. She attended Genoa High School where she graduated in 1941. Sylvia then traveled to Lacon, Illinois to work and care for an elderly couple for two years. She then joined the Women's Army Corps on Jan. 26, 1944. She was a cook tech sergeant from 1944 to March 15, 1946, when she was discharged. Sylvia then returned to Genoa, where she met Kenneth Max Patrick. They were married on Aug. 25, 1947. They were happily married for 65 years.

Sylvia enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, word find puzzles, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Sylvia is survived by daughter, Monica (Vern) Lindauer; son, Jim (Sue) Patrick; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sylvia was preceded in death by parents, John and Emma Swanson; husband, Kenneth Max Patrick; son, John Patrick; infant sister; brothers: Earl (Ollie) Swanson and Nels Swanson; sister, Linnea (George) Sarwinski.

