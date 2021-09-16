Theresa Josephine Drozd

April 16, 1932 – September 13, 2021

Theresa Josephine Drozd, 89, of Genoa, Nebraska, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021, at Looking Glass Estates in Genoa.

Because of COVID there will be no visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Bill L'Heureux officiating. The Mass will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery.

Theresa was born April 16, 1932 west of Columbus to Alfonso and Helen (Tworek) Rosno. She was baptized at St. Mary's Pilsno Catholic Church. At age four the family moved to Campbell, New York. She walked a mile and a half to elementary school, and later attended high school in Painted Post. In 1948, the family moved back to Nebraska and lived south of St. Mary's Pilsno church near Shelby, Nebraska. Theresa boarded with the Lippstreau family in Columbus while she attended her senior year of high school. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1949. She worked at Bernt's Café in Shelby for several years as a waitress. On Oct. 15, 1958, she married Emil Drozd at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks. They lived and farmed north of Genoa for 35 years. In 1993, they sold the farm and moved to Genoa.

Theresa was a 3rd grade CCD teacher for 40 years and a member of the St. Rose Altar Society. She passed on her love of cooking, sewing, and gardening by being a 4-H leader for 25 years. She held offices in the American Legion Auxiliary, and Modern Mrs. extension club. Theresa was a volunteer for the Indian School Museum and was on the Nance County election board for 40 years. She served as board chairman for the Pawnee Senior Center and played in the Golden Oldies Senior Center band. Theresa and Emil delivered Meals on Wheels for 21 years.

Theresa valued education and encouraged her children and grandchildren to do their best in school and go to college. She will be remembered for her faith, hard work, many sacrifices, and her willingness to help others. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors are Emil Drozd of Genoa; Christine Johnson of Columbus; Edward (Janice) Drozd of Genoa; Ronald (Denise) Drozd of Richboro, Pennsylvania; Anne (Allan) Mohr of Genoa; Emil Joseph (Cheryl) Drozd of Columbus; Kenneth (Vicky) Drozd of Lincoln; Emily (Bryan) Blodgett of Papillion; and David (Dee) Drozd of Papillion; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Richard (Lou) Rosno of Grand Island; Emil (Delores) Rosno of Fullerton; Margaret (Jim) Koepp of Glenvil; John Rosno of David City; and Marilyn Volk of Lawrence, Kansas.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law William Blackburn.

Memorials may be directed to the Genoa Public Library or Genoa Medical Services Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com or 110 Looking Glass Lane in Genoa.

Jan. 2014 ~ An ode to my wife written by Emil: After Theresa and I were married, we began our life's journey on the farm. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. All my siblings, as well as my parents, loved her; a beautiful thing between in-laws.

When the babies started arriving, as with all mothers, they were her greatest love and joy. The most beautiful love I ever saw was a mother looking into the eyes of her baby. As the children went to school, we both helped them with their homework. Theresa also gave them her guidance in all their activities: 4-H, band, FFA, FHA, etc.

Theresa was very pious and made me pray more than I thought I needed to. The only four-lettered word I ever heard her say was "love." She volunteered whenever needed or was asked, and always with a pleasant attitude.

Theresa loved her neighborhood Modern Mrs. club. When it was at our house, the ladies laughed so much it kept me awake. She enjoyed gardening and taught the children the basics of cooking and canning. Theresa was a frugal shopper and a very good, health-conscious cook. She never let me eat as much fat as I wanted to.

Our 22 grandchildren love and adore her. She always made time to read, play cards, do puzzles, and spend time with them.

Thank you, Theresa, for sharing a wonderful life with me. As we go into an unknown future, I pray that Jesus will meet us in heaven, to be with us and our loved ones for all eternity. Love you forever, Emil