Thomas Wemhoff
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Duesman Funeral Home
400 Main St
Humphrey, NE
Thomas R. Wemhoff

October 21, 1934 - March 20, 2022

Thomas R. Wemhoff, 87, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Centers Countryside Homes in Madison, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time also at the church. Interment with military honors will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Tom was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Phillip and Anna (Kopetzky) Wemhoff. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School. Tom enjoyed playing baseball on the St. Mary's Baseball team and singing in the church choir. On Oct. 29, 1954, Tom entered the United States Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1956. Tom returned to Humphrey where he farmed.

On Feb. 20, 1960, Tom was united in marriage to Eileen Bender at St. Francis Catholic Church. Over the years Tom worked for Beller & Backes, Creston Fertilizer, Creston Manufacturing, Central Valley Ag and hauled Pioneer Seed. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Tom loved music, singing, playing the accordion, golf, bowling, cards and grilling at family events. Tom's most favorite time was spending it with his children and grandchildren and going to their events.

Tom is surived by his daughter, Pam (Keith) Pfeifer of Humphrey; daughter, Mary Brugman of Norfolk; son, Pat (Doris) Wemhoff of Humphrey; son, Steven (Sue) Wemhoff of Waterloo; son, Ronald (Peg) Wemhoff of Norfolk; son, Greg (Joyce) Wemhoff of Elgin; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernie Fuchs of Madison; sister-in-law, Laura Wemhoff of Columbus; and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Bender of Humphrey.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Anna Wemhoff; wife, Eileen Wemhoff; sisters, Sister Phyllis Ann Wemhoff and Rosella Martischang; and brothers, Lawrence, Joseph, Ludwig and Victor.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice. In lieu of thank yous, a Mass will be said.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 22, 2022.
Sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. Tom was our `next door´ neighbor, i.e., lived about a quarter mile away. In my teens I participated in the St. Mary´s Parish choir. Tom was a talented member. Not uncommonly, in the evenings, Tom would take his accordion out doors and play. I always enjoyed the music from across the fields. I will always remember Tom as a good natured, mild mannered and talented gentleman with a great sense of humor.
Tom German
March 22, 2022
