Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tim Kobus
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021

Tim J. Kobus

April 15, 1961 – September 13, 2021

Tim J. Kobus passed away on Sept. 13, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola, Nebraska.

Tim was born on April 15, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska. He attended Columbus High School. He worked in welding, plumbing, and brick work for various institutions.

Survivors include daughters, Nicole Staroscik and Andria Vetick; brothers, Tom (Debbie) Kobus; John (Debbie) Kobus; Jim(Linda) Kobus; and Joe (Jessica) Kobus; sisters, Mary Jo (Lee) Way; Pam (Ralph) Merry; Jamie (John) Brakenhoff; Lori (Shane) Wake; Geri (Jeff) Reichmuth; Paulette (Dan) DeRock; Marianne (Harry) Blazek; and Deb (Lee) Sander.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Thomas Kobus and Mary Ellen Peters-Kobus; and one sister, Cherryl DeMoe.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hard to believe he seemed so full of life.
Danny beckman
Friend
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results