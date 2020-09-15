Timothy "Tim" Luther Rhoades

October 15, 1967-September 11, 2020

Timothy "Tim" Luther Rhoades, 52, of Columbus, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Greenwood Cemetery in York. In honor of Tim's love for Nebraska football, please feel free to wear your favorite Husker gear. There will be no viewing as it was Tim's wish to be cremated; however, there will be a public visitation and book signing from 4–8 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 17, at the mortuary in York. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be applied with masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.

Tim was born Oct. 15, 1967, in Osceola, to Larry and Donna Rhoades. He graduated from Benedict High School Class of 1986, and then joined the Nebraska National Guard, going through basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and AIT in Fort Gordon, Georgia.

He was employed at Becton Dickinson in Columbus for 21 years until his retirement. He was an avid Husker fan and loved the Minnesota Vikings. Tim had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by his family.

Left to mourn his absence are his two children, Kaylee Rhoades of West Point and Kurt (Katie) Kiser of Kimball. His grandchildren include Elizabeth, William and Jamison Kiser, all of Kimball; his parents, Larry and Donna Rhoades of York; two brothers, Ken Rhoades of Omaha and Dan (Sharon) Rhoades of Seward; niece, Rebecca Rhoades and nephew, Jacob Rhoades, both of Seward; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Also left to mourn is his dog, Roberto.

