Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Thomas

Timothy Thomas

A Celebration of Life for Timothy Thomas take place in the Loup Conference Room at the Ramada Inn in Columbus from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

Timothy Thomas was born and raised in Columbus, Nebraska, and later moved to Omaha, where he resided until his death. He was a lover of the outdoors, liked long walks in nature and was a sports enthusiast with a fondness for Creighton Bluejays basketball and Nebraska Cornhuskers football. He also enjoyed fine dining experiences and trying various local restaurants.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Loup Conference Room at the Ramada Inn
Columbus, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.