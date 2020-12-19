Tony Ault

July 16, 1969 - December 14, 2020

Tony Ault, 51, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

Tony Gene Ault was born in Atkinson, Nebraska, on July 16, 1969. He had a passion for animals. He raised rabbits, hamsters, birds, fish, cats, dogs, etc. He always said, "Animals love unconditionally and appreciate me." Tony spent most of his time coloring, crafting, listening to county music and watching movies. His favorite was Dolly Parton; he was her biggest fan. He loved spending time with his dad and their bond had really grown since the passing of his grandmother.

Tony is survived by his father, Bob Ault; mother, Nancy Ingle; sister, Wendy Tripp; brother-in-law, Jeff Tripp; nephews, Dustin Tripp and Joshua Tripp; and several other family members.

Tony was preceded in death by his stepfather, David Ingle; stepmother, Wanda Ault; grandparents, Eldon and Sharleen Ault and Henry and Lois Jefferson; and uncles, Reg Ault and Larry Duffield.

Tony, always know you will forever remain in our hearts and minds.

To honor Tony's memory we ask people to be kind to one another and appreciate every single moment of every day.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com