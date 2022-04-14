Valdene Marie Brabec

September 11, 1926 - April 2, 2022

Valdene Marie Brabec, 95, of Clarkson, Nebraska, was welcomed into God's loving arms on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center where she had been a resident for the past three months.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with Fr. Matt Gutowski officiating. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation continued on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson.

Valdene Marie Brabec was born on Sept. 11, 1926, in Clarkson to John and Mary (Mastny) Roether. She attended elementary school in Clarkson and graduated from Clarkson High School as valedictorian in 1944. She then worked as a secretary in the law office of Alan Dusatko until her fiancé, Marcel Brabec, returned from his army duties with the European Theatre of Operations in France in February 1946.

Marcel and Valdene were married on April 25, 1946, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. They entered into partnership in the local Gambles store with her brother, Allan Roether, which they operated for 41 years. In 1952 the family moved into the house they built on Elm Street and happily lived there while raising their family and fulfilling their life's work.

Valdene was a kind and gentle soul, a devoted mother and grandmother who loved being surrounded by family. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and outdoor work as well as painting, crocheting, reading, baking and working crossword puzzles. She loved to share homemade goodies, and the family always looked forward to her special poppyseed tea rings at Christmas time. She spent years researching a detailed family history going back many generations and provided her children with invaluable copies of her work.

Valdene was a devout member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and was active in its Altar Society, Guild and prayer group. She was also a longtime member of FCSLA Branch W080 as well as the VFW Auxiliary and Clarkson Historical Society.

In her younger years she enjoyed traveling with husband Marcel; their trip to Rome, Italy, among her favorites. Throughout her life she remained a loyal fan of Nebraska football and volleyball, Creighton basketball, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.

Left to mourn her passing are her seven children and their families: son, Chris (Bonnie) Brabec of Yutan; daughter. Phyllis (Glenn) Cada of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Julie (Thomas) Schulze of Clarkson; daughter, Jacqueline (Kerry) Bahns of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Trudy (Robert) Stonacek of Basehor, Kansas; son, Robert (Susan) Brabec of Clarkson; and son, Richard (Renee) Brabec of Schuyler. She was cherished by her 29 beloved grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, along with many nieces and nephews.

Valdene was preceded in death by her husband, Marcel (2004); granddaughter, Audra Brabec; great-granddaughter, Khloe Papousek; brother, Allan (Palma) Roether; and brothers-in-law, Otto J. (Wanda) Brabec and Ervin (Agnes) Brabec.

In lieu of sending thank-you cards, the family will make donations to local charities. Memorials are suggested to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church Foundation or Clarkson Christian Daycare.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com