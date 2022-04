Verla E. Johnson

Verla E. Johnson, 93, of David City, died April 19, 2022, in Lincoln. Memorial service is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City. Burial at a later date. No viewing or visitation.

Memorials in care of the family.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home, David City.