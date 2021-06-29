Vernon Lewis Korte

December 4, 1932-June 28, 2021

Vernon Lewis Korte, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, was called home to his Lord, on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, rural Columbus, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday July 1, 2021 with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Vernon was placed into the loving arms of his parents, Otto and Bertha (Groteluschen) on Dec. 4, 1932 in rural Columbus, Nebraska. He was brought into the kingdom of God through Holy Baptism on Dec. 25, 1932 at Christ Lutheran Church in Platte County, Nebraska. He reaffirmed his faith at his confirmation on May 5, 1946, promising to live his life as a child of God.

Vernon grew up on the family farm, attended Christ Lutheran School, and graduated from Kramer High School, Columbus, Nebraska in 1950. Vernon worked on the family farm before being inducted into the U.S. Army in 1953. He served state-side and in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1955, receiving the Army of Occupation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon his return from the Army, Vernon worked for Becton-Dickenson where he was employed for 37 years until his retirement.

On July 8, 1958 Vernon and Joyce Wilshusen were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Schuyler, Nebraska. They made their home in Columbus, Nebraska where they raised their three children, teaching them to love and trust in God. Vernon was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus where he faithfully served as an usher for 50 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Joyce; son, Andrew (Jane); daughter, Joan (Jack) Korte-Parkhurst; daughter-in-law, Kandy Korte; grandchildren, Davis, Audra, and Adair Korte, Anne Marie Korte (fiancé Carlos Equihua), Kaitlyn and Allyson Korte; brothers-in-law, Roger Wilshusen, James (Linda) Wilshusen, Kermit (Tambri) Wilshusen, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Jeffrey; siblings and their spouses, Henrietta and Herbert Wilke, Paul and Adella Korte, Walter and Marjorie Korte; and sister-in-law, Lola Wilshusen.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

