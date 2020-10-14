Veronica L. Levos

Veronica L. Levos, formerly of Columbus, passed away on September 21 at the age of 87. Veronica was born on February 11, 1933 to John and Rose (Ramaeker) Krause in Raeville, Ne. She was one of eleven brothers and sisters. Veronica graduated from Saint John the Baptist High School in Petersburg, Ne. After graduation, she relocated to Lincoln, Ne. where she was employed by the Lincoln Telephone Company. In April of 1952, she married Hylan (Bus) Levos. After traveling the southwest United States for Mr. Levos' work, they finally decided to make Columbus their home. In 1968, Veronica accepted an opportunity to work for the General Telephone Company where she served in a variety of roles until her retirement in 1991. Veronica and Hylan retired to Gilbert, Arizona in 2011

Veronica enjoyed outdoor activities including water skiing and playing golf. Later in life she developed a passion for quilting and ceramics. She was a dedicated wife and loving mother of three. The values she instilled into her children to this day continue to serve them well.

She is survived by her sister and brothers Dolores, Gerald and Larry, children Lynn, Michael and David, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Hylan. (2012)

Final burial August 2021 (TBD) in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg, Ne.