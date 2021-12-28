Menu
Vickie Borgheiinck
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021

Vickie Ann Borgheiinck

June 17, 1962 - December 23, 2021

Vickie Ann Borgheiinck, 59, of Fullerton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

To honor Vickie's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time.

Vickie was born on June 17, 1962, to Gerald and Marjorie (Harris) Foland at Fullerton, Nebraska. Vickie grew up in the Fullerton area and attended Fullerton Public Schools. Vickie met the love of her life, Jim Borgheiinck, in 1975 and they were married in 1980. In their 46 years together, they enjoyed numerous camping, canoeing and road trips.

In the life they built together, they had six children -- Melissa (Shawn) Rasmussen of Fullerton; Lizza (Matt) Knabe of Cincinnati, Ohio; Jessica (Brian) Gilbert of Cameron, Missouri; Ashley (Dave) Finley of Fullerton; Cassie (Tyler) LeBlanc of San Diego, California; and Joshua (Angel) Borgheiinck of Fullerton. She was a grandmother to 15 grandchildren. Vickie is also survived by her husband, Jim; parents, Gerald and Marjorie Foland; sisters, Deb Collins, Becky Yanes and Terri Miller; brother, Rob Foland; half-brothers, Roy Bridger and Matt Bridger; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her step-father, Lynn Bridger.

In lieu of flowers, there will be a memorial fund set up at First Bank and Trust of Fullerton for hospice care.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 28, 2021.
