Viola Leimser

August 26, 1919 - March 19, 2021

Viola Leimser, 101, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Emerald Care in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The family requires masks to be worn. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Viola was born Aug. 26, 1919, in rural Colfax County to Albert and Minnie (Schreiber) Lueke. She attended school in Colfax and Platte counties. On June 21, 1944, Viola was united in marriage to Clarence Leimser in rural Columbus. Viola was a housewife and also farmed alongside her husband. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, sewing, baking and gardening. Viola was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. She also was active in the prayer shawl group and various other ladies groups. Family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Merle) Johannes of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughter, Kristy (Nicklaus) Hansen of Hershey, Pennsylvania; grandson, Brian (Ashley) Johannes of Hickman, Nebraska; son, Ronald (Susan) Leimser of Columbus, Nebraska; grandson, Aaron (Samantha) Leimser of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughter, Sarah Leimser (fiancé Luis Garcia) of Columbus, Nebraska; son-in-law, Arlyn Johannes (Kay Ferris) of Columbus, Nebraska; grandson, Jeffrey (Shanda) Johannes of Omaha, Nebraska; grandson, Todd (Jeni) Johannes of Timnath, Colorado; eight great-grandchildren, Nickolas and Isabella Johannes, Cadence Johannes, Morgan, Caleb and Madelyn Hansen and Brynn and Adalyn Johannes.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Minnie Lueke; husband, Clarence Leimser; daughter, Sharon Johannes; and parents-in-law, Frank and Lucy Leimser.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com