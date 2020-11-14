Virgil T. Kuta

December 20, 1926 – November 11, 2020

Virgil T. Kuta, 93, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery. The funeral mass and the vigil service will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the services.

Virgil "Virg" Kuta was born Dec. 20, 1926, to Tom and Mamie (Zoucha) Kuta on a farm between Loup City and Ravenna. He attended St. Michael's School in Tarnov, St. Mary's of the Angels and then graduated from Kramer High School in 1944. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Japan. After returning from the service, he began farming near Tarnov. On Nov. 22, 1958, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Martischang at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. To this union, his four children were born. In 1964, the family relocated to a farm near Silver Creek. Virg was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek until 1997 when Virgil and Phyllis relocated to Columbus. He was currently a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Virg enjoyed farming, playing cards and baseball, bowling, polka music and following the St. Louis Cardinals and the Nebraska Huskers. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Kuta of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Ken (Tami) Kuta of Panora, Iowa; daughters, Carrie (Dan) Lauterbach of Louisville, Colorado and Kathy (John) Broderick of LaGrange Park, Illinois; son, Jeff (Shelly) Kuta of Silver Creek, Nebraska; brothers, Alvin (Agnes Martischang) Kuta of Humphrey, Nebraska and Eugene Kuta of North Loup, Nebraska; sister, Rose Ann Kuta of Columbus, Nebraska; brother, Donald Kuta of Columbus, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Georgia Kuta of Platte Center, Nebraska; grandchildren, Hunter Kuta, Kennedy Kuta, Tanner Kuta, Sara (Chris) Vaughan, Jared Lauterbach, Camille Broderick and Jacob Kuta; one great-grandchild Owen Vaughan; aunt, Mildred Mausbach; and several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norbert Kuta; sister, Betty Jane (Jack) Kurtenbach; niece, Jan Kuta; and nephew, Brian Kuta.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Anthony Catholic Church or the Columbus Rescue Mission.