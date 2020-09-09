Walter "Wally" Bosak

February 1, 1923-September 6, 2020

Walter "Wally" Bosak, 97, of Genoa, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC, in Genoa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larsen Post 144. Mask will be required for the visitation and all current CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials may be directed to the church or the American Legion.

Walter "Wally" Bosak was born Feb. 1, 1923, to Frank and Helen (Knopik) Bosak. He attended Fullerton Public School and graduated in 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1946. On April 19, 1949, he married Esther "Buzz" Drozd from Genoa. They made their home in Fullerton and they had two sons, Tim and Todd. Wally and his brother, Ed owned the blacksmith shop in Fullerton. In 1958, Buzz and Wally purchased the Genoa Tavern. In 1969 they adopted a baby girl, Holly. In 1974 they bought the Redwood Motel. They both operated the motel, and Wally also worked at Behlen Manufacturing, retiring in 1984. They continued to operate the motel until they retired in 2009.

Wally was a member of the VFW. He belonged to the American Legion for 75 years, and carried the American flag in the color guard. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 64 years. He also was a volunteer fireman, and Assistant Boy Scout Leader. He built his own air boat and loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. He was a wonderful dancer and loved to polka.

Wally was a jack of all trades. There was nothing he could not fix. He had a green thumb and loved to garden and grow beautiful flowers in the greenhouse/shop that he built. He was a loving husband, a kind and caring father and grandfather. He was respected by all who knew him.

Wally is survived by son, Tim (Connie) Bosak of Crawford; son, Todd (Kris) Bosak of Genoa; adopted daughter, Holly (Rebecca Bowen) Justice of Texas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

Wally is preceded in death by wife, Esther "Buzz" Bosak; parents, Frank and Helen Bosak; brothers: Charles, Edward, August, Fred and Jerry; sisters: Emily, Edna, Delores and Dorothy.

