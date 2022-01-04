Wayne Lavern Groteluschen

January 17, 1925 - December 26, 2021

Wayne Lavern Groteluschen, 96, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, Minnesota.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Evanger Lutheran Church, 33554 660th Ave. in Sargeant, Minnesota, with Vicar Jackie Short officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 Second St. NW in Hayfield, Minnesota, and one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Evanger Cemetery in Sargeant, Minnesota, with military honors by the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330.

Wayne was born on Jan. 17, 1925, the son of Walter and Loretta Groteluschen in Columbus, Nebraska. He graduated at the age of 17 from Genoa High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in WWII. In 1944, while working in Washington for the U.S. Navy, he met Rita Barry. He married Rita on April 7, 1947, in Genoa, Nebraska. After the Navy, Wayne spent two years with the Merchant Marines. He then went on to work for several farms in the Midwest before buying his farm near Hayfield, Minnesota, in 1951. After retiring from farming, he drove for Clements Chevrolet in Rochester, Minnesota. He is remembered saying, that it was the best job he ever had.

Wayne and Rita were married 40 years until her death in 1987. On July 22, 1989, he married Madaline Cunningham in Sargeant, Minnesota. They made their home in Rochester, Minnesota, until her death in 2020.

Wayne was a board member for the Rock Dell Creamery for many years. He served on the board of directors for the All-American Coop in Stewartville for 30 years. Wayne was a member of the Hayfield American Legion and the Evanger Lutheran Church in Sargeant, Minnesota. For many years, Wayne competed in State and National Corn Husker Competitions. He placed first nine times in state competitions. In 1994, he placed first in the Men's Senior Division National Corn Huskers Competition held in Wykoff, Minnesota. Wayne was a Chaplin for the Hayfield American Legion for many years. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, generosity and willingness to help fellow farmers and neighbors. He had a strong faith in our heavenly father that gave him great comfort. Wayne and his family were very proud of his achievements.

He is survived by his children, Walter Groteluschen, Carla (David) Bergh, David Groteluschen, Diane St. James, Denise Groteluschen, Julie Harlander and Marie (Dale Heim) Samuelson; and one sister, Phyllis Witte of Syracuse, Nebraska. Wayne has four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by both of his wives; an infant son; his parents; his sister, Bonnie; and brother, Larry.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to Hayfield American Legion or Evanger Lutheran Church. Blessed be his memory.

