Wendell Ita

Wendell J. Ita

Age 86

Wendell J. Ita, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Federated Church with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang and Pastor Mariano Menendez officiating, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Interment will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Oct
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Federated Church
Oct
16
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Federated Church
Oct
16
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Federated Church
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
