William D. Hassebrook

June 20, 1929 - March 22, 2022

William D. Hassebrook, of Platte Center, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Funeral services are at 10:30 am Friday, March 25 at Zion Lutheran Grand Prairie Church in rural Platte Center. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

William D. "Bill" Hassebrook was born June 20, 1929, in rural Platte Center to Anthony and Anna (Borchers) Hassebrook. He attended District 28 school in rural Platte Center. Bill served in the Army National Guard during the time of the Korean War. Bill farmed the family farm and worked for the County Highway department, Columbus Township and at Dale Electronics.

Bill enjoyed bowling, socializing with family and friends, playing cards with his card club, working in his shop and doing practical jokes. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed, the rural Fire Department, Church Council, Cemetery Board and the Laymens League.

Bill is survived by daughter, Sandy (Tom) Frauendorfer of Humphrey; son, Dennis (Evgeniya) Vacha of Columbia, Missouri; son, Larry (Tanya) Hassebrook of Platte Center; son, Bob Hassebrook of Valley; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hassebrook of Columbus; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Vacha of Columbus.

He is preceded in death by wife, Norma Hassebrook; son, Carroll Vacha; parents, Anthony and Anna Hassebrook; five sisters, Lydia Borchers, Elsie Martinsen, Leona Ziems, Marie Feye and Eleanor Garber; and two brothers, Tony and Edward Hassebrook.

