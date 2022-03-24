Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Kozisek
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1954 Industrial Road
David City, NE

William "Bill" Kozisek

October 19, 1934 - March 16, 2022

William "Bill" Kozisek, 87, of David City, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman, Celebrant. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday 2-4 with a 4 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation continued Monday from 9-10 a.m., also at the church. Committal was at Marietta Cemetery. Lunch followed at the Butler County Event Center.

Bill was born Oct. 19, 1934, near David City to William and Rose (Husak) Kozisek. After graduating from high school he served in the United States Army and later farmed. On Feb. 19, 1955, he married Betty Hunt at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived in David City and Bill worked as custodian and bus driver at Aquinas High School for well over 40 years. He had served as a supervisor on the county board and was active on many other boards as well. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Bill loved time spent with the family, Aquinas High School and enjoyed cutting firewood all year long.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty of David City; two daughters, Pam Kozisek of Columbus and Tish (Tom) Mispagel of David City; son, Mike (Patty) Kozisek of David City; a sister, Maxine Bredhal of Columbus; one brother, Gene Kozisek of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bill Jr.; and a brother, LaVern Kozisek.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel David City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.