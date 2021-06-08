William Manes

October 22, 1935 – May 31, 2021

William Manes, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Bill was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Daniel and Violet (Jackson) Manes. He grew up in Iowa served in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He met Marilyn Wilderman in 1993 and enjoyed spending time at his cabin at Duncan Lakes. In 2014, he moved to Columbus and worked for the Columbus Public Schools also as a custodian until 2017.

